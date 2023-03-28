Xavier Woods Wants To Work In Video Games & Movies After Wrestling

Xavier Woods’ in-ring career is far from over, but he has an eye on continuing his creative work in video games or movies once it is. The New Day member recently spoke with Catch Club for a new interview and during the interview he was asked if he’s considered working in creative down the line when his career is wrapped up in the ring.

“For movies, yes,” Woods said about working in creative once his in-ring career is done (per Fightful). “Movies and video games, yes, 100%. If the opportunity arose [for creative in WWE] and it made sense, then yeah, but what I’ve been working towards is making sure that I have something else as well. I love wrestling, it’s my first love, I’ll love it until the day that I die, but for me, it’s important to be diverse in things that we’re doing. A”

He continued, “lot of my focus has been in the games industry, has been in hosting. I want to focus on the fact that professional wrestlers aren’t just people with muscles that scream and punch each other in the face. That’s an aspect of it, yes, but you have to understand that we’re so much more than what you see on TV. One of my skills is being able to go out and do what I can to change people’s perspectives of professional wrestling. I’m used well in that space. I would love to work creatively in anything. If it had to do with wrestling, great. If it’s video games, cool. TV, movies, awesome. I just want to do something where I can create things”

Woods previously served as a host for G4’s shortened revival and runs UpUpDownDown.