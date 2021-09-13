Xavier Woods Explains Why Winning King of the Ring Would Mean So Much to Him

Xavier Woods still has his eye on becoming King of the Ring in his next opportunity, and discussed why he wants to win the tournament so badly. Woods was a guest on Chris Denker’s Into the Danger Zone and during the interview he talked about his desire to win the tournament, which he puts a lot of stock in.

It has been reported that WWE will bring back the King of the Ring — and have a Queen of the Ring — with the tourneys rumored to be kicking off on the Smackdown season premiere next month. WWE has yet to officially announce them, however.

Discussing the importance of the tournament to him, Woods said (per Fightful):