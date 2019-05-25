AEW News: Xavier Woods and Matt Hardy Wish The Elite Good Luck, Chris Jericho Has A Message For TNT Fans, Photo of Alicia Atout At Double or Nothing

– Xavier Woods wished his friends in the Elite good luck before tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Matt Hardy also gave his own message of luck to the folks in AEW.

– TNT posted a message from Chris Jericho for all of their viewers.

He said: “Double or Nothing here at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. And who would think Chris Jericho returns to the MGM after two decades to have the most important match not just of my career and the most important match in AEW’s history? Now you can say, there’s only been one match in AEW’s history. There’s only been one show! But this is tonight and there’s only one chance to make a good first impression. And one chance to show what AEW is, and what we do, and more importantly what Chris Jericho does, which is: start companies, make companies legit, and get companies onto the TNT Network. And now All Elite Wrestling joins the great roster on TNT and why did that happen? Because of me, Chris Jericho. It’s a face for TV. It’s a face everyone knows. A face that everyone loves. Or at least they should love. And now in just a few short months, every single week I will be back in your houses, back in your homes, invited once again to be a part of your lives.”

