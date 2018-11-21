WWE News: Xavier Woods Wore ‘6-1’ Shirt On Smackdown As A Dare, Latest Celtic Workout Online, Riott Squad Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary

– As we previously reported, Xavier Woods took exception to WWE promoting Survivor Series as a 6-0 clean sweep for RAW, as Smackdown won the tag team elimination match on the pre-show. A fan dared him to wear a “6-1” shirt on TV and he did just that last night.

Dare completed! — Austin Creed aka Truth Speaker (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 21, 2018

– Sheamus has posted the latest edition of his “Celtic Workout” Youtube series online.

He wrote: “WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… What an honour & a privilege to be invited to the home of The Fighting Irish. Each year I get to hang out on game-day at Notre Dame University and watch the ND Football boys clean house. This, year I got a very special introduction to how The Fighting Irish train in the gym with Coach Jake Flint and an introduction to their uber advanced Strength & Conditioning program.

Here at Celtic Warrior Workouts, we tend to get in the gym a blast out our training sessions without much thought about the science. But at ND Football they take things a bit more serious with 3D cameras measuring every single rep and a very advanced computer system tabulating and crunching the numbers on every ND athlete’s workouts. Well, they take winning very seriously. And it’s awesome to see The Fighting Irish being bold enough to… Brave Change.”

– Today is the one-year anniversary of The Riott Squad, which both Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan noted on Twitter.