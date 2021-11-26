Xavier Woods On Wanting WrestleMania Match With Cesaro, Proving His Doubters Wrong In WWE

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Xavier Woods discussed proving his doubters wrong in WWE, wanting a WrestleMania match with Cesaro, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Xavier Woods on proving his doubters wrong in WWE: “Being in this realm of my career, I feel really excited. Because now I’m digging more into that notebook of things that people told me would never happen. When I was in FCW back in the day I’d say, ‘Hey, I think we should do this, this and this,’ and they’d say, ‘No that’s ridiculous, it’s a wrestling show, why would you try to be funny? People don’t want to be entertained. They don’t want to laugh.’ What are you talking about, dude? Then we made New Day and everybody shut up. Not everybody. I have lots of beef in my chest from my past, it drives me. So I’m digging more into that notebook of ridiculous things and seeing how I can work them into the show and make them feel fun and exciting and make it feel new.”

On wanting a WrestleMania match with Cesaro: “I haven’t put this one into existence yet, but it’s something that I really want and I want it really bad. I want a WrestleMania match with Cesaro. I want us to fight, not to the death, but tooth and nail, something nasty and gritty at a WrestleMania. I would poop my pants if that happened. Hopefully not, during the match, at least. I mean, I don’t want to poop my pants at all, let me backtrack that. I would love that. That to me would be my next thing to get. I feel like it’s weird to say titles. I obviously want the titles all the time. If they were like, ‘Hey, here’s a title match with Roman,’ of course, that is what I want. A match with Shinsuke, that is what I want. But if I have to have a match with Shinsuke then I’ve got to bring back the white leather so then there’s a whole thing, so maybe we should shoot for Shinsuke. But having a match with Cesaro at WrestleMania with some meaning behind it. That would be my magic wand, ‘what would you do if you could?’”

