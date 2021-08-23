Xavier Woods Recalls Pitching WWE Cartoon During His Time In Developmental

Xavier Woods was recently interviewed on the Ringer Wrestling Show, and one of the topics he discussed was pitching a WWE cartoon during his time in developmental and what sparked the idea.

When discussing his pursuit of non-wrestling options prior to joining WWE, Woods brought up the concept behind the cartoon and how he put everything together prior to the company stating that it wasn’t interested (via Fightful):

“I met this fine fellow named Jonathan Davenport years ago when I was in developmental. He’s an artist, he’s worked for Pixar, Marvel, he’s done everything. He was doing graphic novels at the time and I was working on a cartoon. When I worked at a previous company, I wrote out full cartoons, cranking it all out, and they didn’t want it. Okay, whatever….in WWE, I’m in developmental, they say we’re going to have the Network and they need original content, what do you have? I re-wrote the whole show for WWE, got Jonathan to draw up characters but it looks like old school Ninja Turtles. It’s like Dolph Ziggler, AJ Lee, me, Kofi, a smattering of characters. Brought it to them and they said, ‘Nah, we don’t want it.’ One day, my wrestling cartoon will drop.”

