Xavier Woods On What He’d Say If WWE Released Him, Wanting To Be Creative With Singles Run

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Xavier Woods discussed his future goals in wrestling, what he’d say if WWE released him, and much more. Here’s what Woods had to say:

Xavier Woods on his future goals in wrestling and what he’d say if WWE released him: “I feel they are all kind of connected because I feel like I’m essentially trying to do the same thing everywhere. I’m just trying to be the best version of myself in that space, I guess, is the best way to put it. So, as far as wrestling with New Day, we’ve been able to accomplish so many things as a tag team, and that’s been my focus as a kid. I love tag team wrestling, and I love King of the Ring. So, as far as wrestling goals, now I’m on bonus time. If they would have been like, ‘Hey, you won King of the Ring,’ and they came back and hit me with the ‘You’re fired,’ I would have been like, ‘Okay, deuces, it has been a fun ride.'”

On wanting to be creative with his singles run: “So, with all of this stuff, the solo run I’m having right now, I’m getting to do my best to create things every week. And they might not work at all. It might be the worst thing you’ve ever seen in your life, but I’m making an attempt to make something better, and I feel like I can give you the same meal, I can give you the same lunch every day. We can eat pizza with the square pepperonis, it’s going to be good for a few weeks, and then we’re going to want something else. So I’m going to attempt to bring something different to the table every time they see me, and we’ll see if it works.”