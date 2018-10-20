Quantcast

 

Various News: Xavier Woods Comments on Dream Match for The Young Bucks, ECW’s Francine Answers Fan Questions,

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Xavier Woods - WWE

– In response to a fan on Twitter, Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks revealed some dream matches for the team. They include teaming up with Kenny Omega against The New Day. Xavier Woods then responded back on Twitter with a gif that reads, “One day.” You can check out that exchange below.

– The former ECW Queen of Extreme, Francine, recently took part in a fan Q&A session on her YouTube channel. You can watch that complete Q&A video session in the player below.

