Xavier Woods Discusses Gaming with The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega at E3, What eSports Can Learn from Wrestling

In part two of his interview with eSports Observer, Xavier Woods discussed the New Day’s video game battle with The Elite at E3 in 2018,

On gaming with the Elite at E3: “Being able to do all that stuff with Kenny and The Young Bucks at E3 was awesome, because people thought this would never happen and they let me handle it in the way that I wanted to handle it, which was ‘very wrestling.’ We did a contract signing, announced our teammates one-by-one, and tried to build the hype for it. So I was grateful for that, again, because like I said, I’m trying to bring more wrestling energy into the gaming space.”

On working with Riot Games: “Doing all of our stuff with Riot has been incredible. They’ve all been so kind and they understand what i’m trying to do; and that’s bring wrestling energy into the gaming space and kind of spread it around, but everything they showed us – down to their production, how they run the show – was all top notch. And honestly it was a blast getting to work with them because of that, because they’re so professional when they need to be.”

On what eSports can learn from wrestling: “The thing that people obviously enjoy about wrestling first and foremost is the storytelling because there’s these colorful characters that get in these crazy situations,” he said. “You get to see fights between good and evil, get to pick somebody to root for [or] against, and it’s all super interactive.”