XFL Allowing Players to Sign With NFL Teams
March 15, 2020
With the XFL regular season canceled, the player base is now free to sign with NFL teams. As previously reported, the Vince McMahon-owned league announced on Thursday that it was suspending the regular season, following suit with major sports leagues like the NBA, NHL, and Major League Soccer.
In ESPN’s report on the regular season suspension, it was noted that the league has given players approval to sign with NFL teams with their exit physicals having completed on Friday. The original XFL contracts stipulated that players couldn’t sign with NFL teams until after the playoffs.
The XFL noted in the initial announcement that they are “committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”
