XFL Announces New Mobile Gaming App

The XFL has announced that they have released a new mobile gaming app called PlayXFL along with Boom Sports. Here’s a press release:

XFL GAMING APP LETS FANS WIN BIG

STAMFORD, Conn., (February 7, 2020) — The XFL and Boom Sports (formerly Boom Fantasy) today announced the launch of PlayXFL, a free-to-play mobile gaming app that offers eligible fans the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash and other prizes each week during the 2020 season.

Fans who download the PlayXFL app from the Apple App Store or Google Play can play along whether they’re at an XFL game or watching from home.

The PlayXFL app will offer two free prediction games to fans throughout its first season.

The first game is a jackpot-style score prediction contest in which fans predict the exact score of selected XFL matchups each week. In weeks 1 and 3-10, fans who predict the exact score of 2 games correctly will win (or split) a $25,000 prize. In week 2, fans who predict the exact score of 3 games correctly will win (or split) a $500,000 prize. During the playoffs (semifinals and championship), fans who predict the exact score of 3 games correctly will win (or split) a $1,000,000 prize. In addition, top finishers will share $1,000 in guaranteed prizes each week.

In the second game, fans attending XFL games who have downloaded the free PlayXFL app can opt-in to play a 4-Question Pick’em contest pertaining to the game they are attending for the chance to win prizes, including merchandise and tickets, from the applicable home team. Contests will be available only to fans inside venues via

geolocation technology.

“We’re excited to team with Boom Sports and provide our fans with free gameplay and a chance to win cash prizes,” said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. “PlayXFL will bring our fans inside the game and add even more fun to the viewing experience.”

“Boom believes deeply that games can make sports more entertaining for fans,” said Stephen A. Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Boom Sports. “We are thrilled to partner with a league in the XFL that wants to invest in gaming and its fans accordingly.”

The XFL’s Opening Weekend kicks off February 8, with the Seattle Dragons visiting the DC Defenders and the L.A. Wildcats at the Houston Roughnecks. On February 9, the Tampa Bay Vipers visit the New York Guardians and the Dallas Renegades host the St. Louis BattleHawks.

The PlayXFL app is available for download now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Information on scoring, prizing, and Official Rules can be found at www.xfl.com/playxfl-official-rules.

For more information, visit XFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.