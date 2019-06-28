XFL Announces President For St. Louis Franchise

– The XFL has filled one of the final executive spots for its lineup of inaugural teams. The football league announced on Thursday that Kurt Hunzeker has been named president of the St. Louis franchise.

Hunzeker was most recently the Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Research for Minor League Baseball and will be responsible for the business operations of the St. Louis team, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, marking, community relations and game day experience, as well as fan engagement.

“I’m thankful for this incredible opportunity to be part of the team that is bringing football back to town,” Hunzeker said. “The XFL team in St. Louis will be the first modern professional football team born in and exclusively for this great city. Each neighborhood is proud to be a unique subset of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area, and I’ve been blessed to live in quite a few. I pledge to work with Coach Hayes to make this team an integral part of this terrific, sports-loving community and look forward to bringing reimagined football and fan-centric fun to the Dome in 2020.”

Hunzeker’s team in St. Louis includes head coach/GM Jonathan Hayes. The new XFL season kicks off in February of 2020.