XFL Announces Team Presidents For Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, DC
– The XFL has announced the team presidents for their Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, DC franchises. As you can see below, Heather Brooks Karatz will be the president of the LA franchise while Ryan Gustafson will lead Seattle’s team and Erik A. Moses is president of Washington, DC.
Karatz was most recently the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Los Angeles Football Club and Banc of California Stadium, while Gustafson was Vice President of Business Strategy & Development for Sounders FC. Moses was Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Sports, Entertainment & Special Events for Events DC.
The XFL is set to launch next year.
