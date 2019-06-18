Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina put out a notice alerting the public that Torrold Smart, better known to XFL fans as “He Hate Me” has been missing for a week. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Smart

“Family and deputies have concerns about his well-being and safety,” said Doug Barfield, spokesman for Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to The State.com. The Sheriff’s office is listing Smart as “endangered” and noted that he has been out of contact with his family far longer than usual.

Smart played for the Las Vegas Outlaws in the original XFL. He had “He Hate Me” instead of his last name on the back of the jersey as league policy allowed nicknames on the jersey. WWE filed a trademark on the “He Hate Me” term in 2017, noting that Smart was not associated with their new filing. He had previously held several trademarks on the term.