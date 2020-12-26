Ex-XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Files Motion For Vince McMahon Set Aside $23.8 Million Over Lawsuit

Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck has asked that Vince McMahon set aside several millions of dollars for a potential award in Luck’s wrongful termination lawsuit. Law 360 and OK Magazine report that Luck has filed a motion asking a federal judge to order McMahon to put aside $23.8 million in case Luck wins the lawsuit that he filed in April against the former XFL owner.

Luck sued McMahon in April shortly after his firing, which was just four days before the XFL filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Luck alleges that he was fired without cause and that he is owed his pay for the remaining three years of his contract. The league was shuttered due to the pandemic and ultimately purchased by a private equity group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In the filing, Luck says the evidence is clearly in his favor to the point that McMahon should be ordered to put the money in escrow while they wait for the court to decide the case. The filing notes, “The facts clearly demonstrate that Mr. Luck never performed any act or omission that would qualify for termination for cause under the employment contract.”