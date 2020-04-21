XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck Suing Vince McMahon for Wrongful Termination

– According to a report by ActionNetwork.com and Darren Rovell, former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck is suing Vince McMahon claiming wrongful termination. Luck filed the lawsuit last Thursday, April 16 in Connecticut.

The lawsuit is also alleging that Luck is owed money he was guaranteed when he signed to become commissioner for the XFL revival back in May 2018. Luck reportedly signed a contract for $20-25 million for five years. Sources indicate the contract stipulated he’d be due the remaining balance if terminated without cause.

Previously, XFL founder McMahon pledged that he would be funding the latest revival of the league with hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money. The new XFL season debuted last February. It lasted only 20 games before it was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. As noted, the XFL was later shuttered, and the league filed for bankruptcy.

Luck did not appear at the bankruptcy filing that took place on April 13. The lawsuit states that he was never listed as a creditor because Alpha Entertainment, which is owned by McMahon, allegedly filed to reject executive contracts at the same time as filing their petition.

Sources stated that the bankruptcy court reportedly approved rejecting those contract. As a result, Luck’s only recourse was to ultimately file a lawsuit against McMahon.

Luck’s attorney, Paul Dobrowski, declined to comment on the story. McMahon was not yet available for comment through a WWE spokesperson.