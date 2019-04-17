XFL’s Would-Be Competitor AAF Files For Bankruptcy

– After suspending league operations a couple weeks ago, it now appears that the AAF is already done after only eight weeks of play. The planned feeder league for the NFL, that began a year before the XFL is to kickoff, has now filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, per Front Office Sports.

BREAKING: @TheAAF has filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy. – In the filings, the league claims assets of $11.3 million and liabilities of $48.3 million. – According to the documents, the league has $536,160.68 in cash. pic.twitter.com/IsOlGi2yoO — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) April 17, 2019

The league’s majority owner Tom Dundon had previously told USAToday that the league was in danger of folding due to being unable to secure support from the NFL, after negotiations broke down with the NFLPA.

This leaves the XFL without one of its key competitors, but also foreshadows the challenge they may face.