XFL Competitor AAF at Risk of Potentially Folding

– According to an article published today by USA Today, the planned Alliance of American Football (AAF) by Charlie Ebersol is said to be in danger of folding. Majority owner Tom Dundon spoke about an issue regarding not being able to work out an agreement with the NFL Players’ Association in wanting to use young players from the NFL roster, so they could not be a developmental league for the NFL. Instead, the AAF now has to explore other potential options, and one of them is folding the organization.

Dundon stated, “If the players union is not going to give us young players, we can’t be a development league. We are looking at our options, one of which is discontinuing the league.”

Ebersol is the son of Vince McMahon’s longtime friend Dick Ebersol, who helped start the original version of the XFL. Previously, Ebersol attempted to purchase the name and rights to potentially revive the XFL. Instead, McMahon opted to do it himself in response. Then, Ebersol started working on plans for the AAF. Charlie Ebersol also directed the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary on the original XFL.

The NFL Players Association expressed concern about lending active NFL players to the AAF and that it would violate the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and restrictions that prevent teams from holding mandatory workouts and practice throughout the offseason. The concern is that teams could potentially abuse their power and possibly force players into the AAF as way for them to be considered for NFL roster spots in the fall.

Another concern by the NFLPA is that players could suffer a serious injury in the AAF and risk missing an NFL season. According to Dundon, a decision on the future of the league is said to be made in the next few days.

Also, PWInsider notes that the AAF ran into a number of issues after its launch, such as cash flow and requiring a new $250 million investment that made Dundon into the new lead owner.

If the AAF folds, it would take a competitor for the XFL as an alternative to the NFL off the table. The first season of the revived XFL is slated to debut in 2020 a week after the Super Bowl.