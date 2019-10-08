XFL Confirms Rules and Players for Upcoming Draft Next Week

– Besides the new season ticket details, the XFL also announced the rules for the upcoming XFL Draft. The draft is set for Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16.

Player selections for the upcoming draft will be announced on XFL.com, the league’s Twitter and Instagram channels and the social media channels for the eight XFL teams. Each XFL team will create a 71-man roster over the course of the two-day draft. Theyc an select players from a set of positional groupings. One quarterback gets assigned to each team prior to a five-phased draft. Here are the phases:

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (all remaining players after positional drafts, in addition to P/K/LS)

Here are some additional details from the XFL:

The draft pool will include approximately 1,000 professional football players, all of whom accepted a Commissioner’s Invitation and passed a standard background check. In Phases 1-4, each team will choose ten players for a total of 40 players. In Phase 5, each team will choose from the pool of remaining players to complete its initial roster. Using a “snake” format, the selection order within each phase reverses after every round: the team selecting first in the first round will pick eighth in the second round, first in the third round, eighth in the fourth round and so on. The order of selection was determined by lottery under the supervision of Commissioner Oliver Luck.

The XFL also confirmed the initial players who will be taking part in the upcoming draft on Twitter, which you can see below.