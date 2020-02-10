wrestling / News
XFL Draws 3.3 Million Viewers For Kickoff Game, Results From Week 1
The XFL has gotten off to what ABC refers to as a “strong start” with 3.3 million for its kickoff game. ABC posted to Twitter to announce that the Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders game drew that average viewership mark on Saturday, with viewership peaking at 4.0 million from 4:45 to 5 PM ET.
The announcement did not reveal the demo ratings, which will likely be announced in the Nielsen report tomorrow. The results for the first week were:
DC Defenders def. Seattle Dragons (31 – 19)
Houston Roughnecks def. L.A. Wildcats (37 – 17)
New York Guardians def. Tampa Bay Vipers (23 – 3)
St. Louis BattleHawks def. Dallas Renegades (15 – 9)
The @xfl2020 on ESPN/ABC is off to a strong start! pic.twitter.com/ZjAzmTLmz9
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) February 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Tully Blanchard Almost Returning to WCW in 1990, NWA Trying to Change the Contract at the Last Minute
- Ryback Weighs in on Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win and Chances Against Brock Lesnar, Says The Fiend Should Turn Roman Reigns Heel
- Matt Jackson Answers Fan Questions on Instagram: Thoughts on Returning to NJPW, Wrestling While Being EVP of AEW, the Tag Team He’s Always Wanted to Face
- Jerry Lawler Says He Hated Going From a Wrestler to Commentator, How Vince McMahon Made Him Accept The Change