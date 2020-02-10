XFL Draws 3.3 Million Viewers For Kickoff Game, Results From Week 1

The XFL has gotten off to what ABC refers to as a “strong start” with 3.3 million for its kickoff game. ABC posted to Twitter to announce that the Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders game drew that average viewership mark on Saturday, with viewership peaking at 4.0 million from 4:45 to 5 PM ET.

The announcement did not reveal the demo ratings, which will likely be announced in the Nielsen report tomorrow. The results for the first week were:

DC Defenders def. Seattle Dragons (31 – 19)

Houston Roughnecks def. L.A. Wildcats (37 – 17)

New York Guardians def. Tampa Bay Vipers (23 – 3)

St. Louis BattleHawks def. Dallas Renegades (15 – 9)