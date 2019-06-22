XFL Announces Former New Orleans Saints Player for Summer Showcase

– The XFL has announced that former NFL player for the New Orleans Saints, Hau’oli Kikaha (26 years old), will be appearing at the XFL Summer Showcase. You can check out the announcement below.

Kikaha was a second round draft pick for the 2015 NFL Draft. He previously played for the University of Washington. He played for the New Orleans saints in his rookie year as an NFL player and only played 12 games in 2017. In 2018, he was waived by the Saints in September of that year afte rhe was placed on the injury reserve list.

The XFL will return in February 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.