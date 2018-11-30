XFL Franchise Cities Apparently Revealed on League Website

– The XFL has jumped the gun just a bit on revealing its host cities for franchises in the 2020 inaugural season. The contact page on XFL.com lists eight cities that appear to be hosts for the first eight teams in the league.

Two of them correspond to reports that St. Louis and Seattle are set to receive franchises, lending credibility to the rest of the names on the list. It’s further supported by the fact that Domain Name Wire reports that the XFL registered domain names for twenty-one cities, which all eight of the teams on that list.

The full list of cities is:

* Dallas

* Houston

* Los Angeles

* New York

* St. Louis

* Seattle

* Tampa Bay

* Washington DC

The league announced on Thursday that the full list of eight cities and their venues will be announced during a live stream on December 5th at XFL.com and on Twitter.