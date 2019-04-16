wrestling / News

UPDATE: Kevin Gilbride Reportedly Joining XFL as New York Head Coach

April 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
XFL XFL’s

UPDATE: According to broadcast analyst Jay Glazer, the coach for the XFL New York team is going to be former New York Giant offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride. You can check out his tweet below.

ORIGINAL: The XFL has announced that the reboot of the organization will announce the head coach/general manager and team president for the XFL in the New York Market later today. The press conference will start at 12:00 pm EST at XFL.com. You can check out the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

XFL, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading