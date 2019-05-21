wrestling / News
XFL Announces June Jones as Houston Head Coach
May 21, 2019 | Posted by
– The XFL officially announced this week that June Jones will serve as the Head Coach and General Manager for the league’s team in Houston, Texas. You can check out the full press conference video announcing the news below.
