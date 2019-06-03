wrestling / News
XFL’s Los Angeles Team Announces Names Pepper Johnson Defensive Coordinator
The XFL announced on Friday that Pepper Johnson will be the defensive coordinator for the currently unnamed Los Angeles XFL team. Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New York Giants and was also named to two Pro Bowl teams during his NFL career.
Johnson has also worked as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2014 and was part of three of their Super Bowl winning teams. He was previously working with the AAF before it closed down.
Winston Moss is set as the Head Coach and GM for the LA team with the season set to begin in February of 2020.
Head coach Winston Moss has named Pepper Johnson as his Defensive coordinator.
Johnson will also serve as linebackers coach. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/JipqiPLyb3
— XFL Los Angeles (@XFLLosAngeles) May 31, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista Says He Went Broke After He Quit WWE, Wanted to Prove to Vince McMahon He Could Succeed, Discusses His Audition Process for Guardians of the Galaxy
- Shane Helms Says He No Longer Has Any Heat With Shawn Michaels, Explains How They Sorted Out Their Issues
- Jim Ross Says Shane Douglas Hurt His Career By Refusing to Lose to Undertaker’s Finisher in WCW
- Jon Moxley Says WWE Would Be Better If Triple H Ran The Company