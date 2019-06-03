XFL’s Los Angeles Team Announces Names Pepper Johnson Defensive Coordinator

The XFL announced on Friday that Pepper Johnson will be the defensive coordinator for the currently unnamed Los Angeles XFL team. Johnson is a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New York Giants and was also named to two Pro Bowl teams during his NFL career.

Johnson has also worked as an assistant coach for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2014 and was part of three of their Super Bowl winning teams. He was previously working with the AAF before it closed down.

Winston Moss is set as the Head Coach and GM for the LA team with the season set to begin in February of 2020.