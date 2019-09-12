XFL Makes List of 50 Hottest US Startups

– LinkedIn.com published an article by Jessi Hempel highlighting the Top Startups of 2019. The list features the “50 hottest U.S. companies to work for now. Coming in at No. 22 on the list was the upcoming revival of the XFL, which currently has a total of 130 employees.

Per the article, “The annual Top Start-ups list is a reflection of how work is changing, what new industries are emerging and rapidly growing, and where people want to work now. Over 11,000 positions were filled at the Top Startups over the last year, and there are thousands of open jobs available at the companies right now.” Here’s the blurb for XFL from the article:

Vince McMahon, best known as chairman of WWE, is personally funding a relaunch of the XFL, a professional football league seeking to reimagine the game on and off the field by making the game faster and fan focused. The eight inaugural teams, all owned by the XFL directly, will kick off in February 2020. In preparation, the company is looking to hire more than 50 social media editors, marketing directors and community managers.

As previously reported, the relaunched version of the football league revealed its full lineup of team names and logos. The league is set to hold a Player Draft in October, and each team will be allowed to draft up to 70 players.

The football league will return on ABC and FOX on February 8, 2020. Games will also air on ESPN, ESPN 2, FOX Sports 1 and FS2.