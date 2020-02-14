wrestling / News

XFL News: Landry Jones to Start This Weekend, Vipers QB Dealing With Injury, Wildcats Release Defensive Coordinator

February 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dallas Renegades

– Landy Jones is expected to make his XFL debut this weekend for the Dallas Renegades. Renegades coach Bob Stoops told NBC Sports on Thursday that Jones will start against the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday. Jones missed last week’s game with a minor knee injury.

– Tampa Bay Times reporter Eduardo A. Encina reports that Tampa Bay Vipers QB Aaron Murray has been out of practice this week due to a foot injury and is day to day. There’s no word on his status for the Vipers’ game against the Seattle Dragons tomorrow.

– The Los Angeles Wildcats have released their Defensive Coordinator/Linebacker Coach Pepper Johnson following the team’s 37 – 17 loss to the Houston Roughnecks:

