XFL No Longer In Talks With Canadian Football League

A STATEMENT FROM THE CFL REGARDING THE XFL

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Our talks with the XFL, exploring the potential for collaboration and innovation, have been positive and constructive.

While we remain open to finding new ways to work together in the future, we and our XFL counterparts have jointly decided to not pursue any formal arrangements at this time.

We at the CFL are now squarely focused on preparing for August 5th and the start of our 2021 regular season, which will culminate December 12 with the playing of the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ontario.

We are looking forward to this year and a bright future for our league.”