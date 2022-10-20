XFL Partners With Indoor Football League

The XFL is teaming up with the Indoor Football League, announcing a player personnel partnership today. The XFL and IFL announced the partnership on Wednesday, which involve the possibility of transferring players between leagues and more. You can see the full announcement below:

XFL & IFL ANNOUNCE PLAYER PERSONNEL PARTNERSHIP

The XFL and the Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced a wide-ranging player personnel partnership.

The partnership provides the framework for transferring players between leagues and the opportunity for players released from XFL teams to be transferred to IFL squads. The two leagues will also work together in scheduling joint tryouts and sharing video and game films.

“Our partnership with the IFL is a win across the board,” said Doug Whaley, XFL SVP Player Personnel. “Not only will the League have access to a consistent pool of highly competitive players who are in game shape, but it will also provide the opportunity for some of our players to continue their development and extend their professional careers.”

“We are extremely excited to be working with the XFL,” said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the IFL. “This partnership will allow a bigger opportunity for the players of the IFL. Our goal is to create a platform for our players to advance their career on and off the field and this is another step towards that.”

