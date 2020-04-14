Photographer Says XFL Is Not Paying Her What She’s Owed Despite Vince McMahon Being Worth $2 Billion

Freelance photographer Melissa Lyttle tweeted today that despite being owed just $1000 by the XFL, her company, Melissa Lyttle Photography LLC, is listed as one of the companies that the XFL does not want to pay their debt to in their bankrupty filing. Lyttle noted that Vince McMahon is worth $2 billion and that 17 of the 98 vendors that the XFL listed as contracts they want rejected are freelance photographers.

“If I’m reading this XFL bankruptcy filing correctly, it sounds like @VinceMcMahon, who’s worth about $2B, apparently needs the money more than I do. I’m listed as one of 98 vendors whose contracts are being rejected. Sadly, I’ll probably never see that $1000 I’m owed now. Sigh.”

As reported earlier, the bankruptcy filing is allegedly hurting Vince McMahon’s reputation in the business community.

