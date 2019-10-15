XFL Player Average Salary Is Reportedly $55,000 a Year

– According to a report by NBC Sports, the reboot of the XFL revealed in a memo sent to player agents that the league players will make an average salary of $55,000 a year.

Additionally, the memo said that players who are drafted and retained by XFL teams will be considered full-time employees starting on December 4, 2019. If they stay on the roster, they will remain employed through May 31, 2020. Going on the base salary, a bonus for being active on game days and for being on the winning team, the average player will receive $55,000 a year.

For comparison, the NFL has a league minimum salary of $495,000. The report notes that this isn’t necessarily a bad amount for players who didn’t make it into the XFL. Additionally, the XFL promised all players that they are free to leave for an NFL contract offer after the XFL Championship game on April 25. Also, playing in the new XFL could potentially earn players a spot on the NFL roster if they are able to gain the attention of evaluators from the NFL.

If the league pursues college stars who haven’t met the three-year threshold in order to be eligible for the NFL draft, they could possibly receive some more lucrative contract offers that are higher than the league minimum.

The revival of the Xtreme Football League will kick off its new season in February 2020.