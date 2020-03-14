XFL Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

USA Today reports that an XFL player whose name has not been revealed tested positive for coronavirus. The player is a member of the Seattle Dragons. He told the medical staff about his symptoms and was placed in quarantine. The player was in two games for Seattle against the Houston Roughnecks and the St. Louis BattleHawks but showed no symptoms at that time.

The XFL said in a statement: “The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks and BattleHawks. The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

XFL spokesperson Stephanie Rudnick said that this player is the only one in the league that tested positive as of this morning. The XFL didn’t know about the test until after they suspended the season on Thursday night. Other sports leagues have taken similar action to stop the virus, which has infected over 113,000 people worldwide. The World Health Organization called it a global pandemic.

Other athletes to test positive include Utah Jazz center Rudy Robert, which led to the cancellation of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the suspension of the NBA season. Donovan Mitchell, his teammate, also tested positive.