wrestling / News
WWE News: XFL Ranks High On Biggest Sports Flops List, Mick Foley Meets Alice Cooper, Goldust Cosplayer Switches To Baron Corbin
– Vince McMahon’s first attempt at the XFL ranked #2 on MSN‘s thirteen biggest sports flops.
– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he met Alice Cooper at the Raleigh Supercon.
You never know who you’ll run into at@RaleighSupercon! @alicecooper had some KIND words for my friend @hurricanenita! pic.twitter.com/NEjsg4D5qY
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) July 28, 2018
– A wrestling cosplayer recently switched from Goldust to Baron Corbin, and Goldust himself responded.
My #WCW this week goes to one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. @RealPaigeWWE pic.twitter.com/ZTnPIDARRi
— Nick (@NCwiak) July 25, 2018
Decided to go as Constable @BaronCorbinWWE for #SummerSlam in 3 weeks. Sneak peek. Sorry @Goldust pic.twitter.com/EkLzGdac72
— Nick (@NCwiak) July 28, 2018
I am legitimately upset at this. I thought you were my number 1 fan in the whole world? Oh well, I guess you have to find a new guy. @BaronCorbinWWE https://t.co/6HeTInGRlw
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) July 28, 2018