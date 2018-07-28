Quantcast

 

WWE News: XFL Ranks High On Biggest Sports Flops List, Mick Foley Meets Alice Cooper, Goldust Cosplayer Switches To Baron Corbin

July 28, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
XFL - Vince

– Vince McMahon’s first attempt at the XFL ranked #2 on MSN‘s thirteen biggest sports flops.

13. Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao
12. The 2011 Philadelphia Eagles
11. Kwame Brown
10. Tim Tebow
9. Monday Night Football Announcers
8. 2007 NFL Draft Analysts
7. Reebok’s Dan & Dave Campaign
6. Lance Armstrong
5. Darko Milicic
4. Brett Favre in New York
3. Brian Bosworth
2. The XFL
1. 2004 USA Basketball

– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he met Alice Cooper at the Raleigh Supercon.

– A wrestling cosplayer recently switched from Goldust to Baron Corbin, and Goldust himself responded.

