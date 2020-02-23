XFL Recap & Highlight Videos: Vipers vs. Roughnecks, Dragons vs. Renegades

ESPN has released the recap and highlight videos for yesterday’s week three XFL games. You can see the recap video below for the Houston Roughnecks’ 34 – 27 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers, as well as highlights for that game and the Dallas Renegades’ 24 – 12 win over the Seattle Dragons.

Secheduled for today are the following:

* New York Guardians (1-1) at St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1)

* L.A. Wildcats (0-2) at DC Defenders (2-0)