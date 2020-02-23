wrestling / News
XFL Recap & Highlight Videos: Vipers vs. Roughnecks, Dragons vs. Renegades
February 23, 2020 | Posted by
ESPN has released the recap and highlight videos for yesterday’s week three XFL games. You can see the recap video below for the Houston Roughnecks’ 34 – 27 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers, as well as highlights for that game and the Dallas Renegades’ 24 – 12 win over the Seattle Dragons.
Secheduled for today are the following:
* New York Guardians (1-1) at St. Louis Battlehawks (1-1)
* L.A. Wildcats (0-2) at DC Defenders (2-0)
