WWE News: XFL Recruitment Begins, Harley Race Laid to Rest

– The XFL has announced that recruitment has begun for the league’s inaugural season. The league announced the following:

COMMISSIONER’S INVITATION BEGINS XFL RECRUITMENT PROCESS

Stamford, Conn., August 7, 2019 – XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck this week will start to invite an exclusive list of top free-agent players to be part of the league’s first draft pool.

“Extending invitations to our draft process marks the next step on an extraordinary football journey,” said Luck. “Many of the outstanding athletes who receive a Commissioner’s Invitation will be among the first to take the field in our new league, proudly representing their fans and their communities. I am delighted to offer them this exciting opportunity.”

The XFL will conduct its first player draft in October and include current and former professional football players. Each of the league’s eight teams will draft 70 players.

Players who accept a Commissioner’s Invitation must complete and sign a HIPAA release form and consent to and clear a background check. Only those players meeting these two basic requirements will be considered fully draft-eligible. If drafted, a player must then successfully pass a medical examination and drug test, and subsequently execute an XFL standard player contract.