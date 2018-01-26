XFL Releases FAQs On Website: Wellness Policy, When Games Will Take Place

– The XFL has released an FAQ list on their official website discussing their drug testing plans and more. The full FAQ is below:

* Why is the XFL launching?

An opportunity exists to reimagine America’s favorite sport by putting fans at the center, while leveraging a changing media landscape and evolving consumer viewing behavior.

* Who owns and runs the XFL?

Vince McMahon is personally funding this venture through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity.

* Will teams be owned by the league or will teams be owned and run by independent entities?

The new XFL is a single entity structure with plans for eight teams at launch, all of which will be owned by the league.

* When is the XFL launching?

The new XFL is scheduled to launch in early 2020.

* Where will teams be located?

The selection of cities will take place over the coming months, and a mix of major and mid-major markets in all regions of the U.S. are possibilities.

* Have team nicknames been determined?

Team identities and logos will be revealed after cities are selected.

* When will games be played?

Games are being planned for Sundays.

* How many games will be played? What’s the postseason structure?

Plans include each team playing a 10-game regular season, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal games followed by a championship game.

* How big will team rosters be?

Active rosters will have approximately 40 players.

* What will players’ salary structure look like?

The players’ salary structure is still in development, but players will be paid to play, and paid more to win.

* Will there be testing for illicit drugs and PEDs?

The XFL’s comprehensive player health and wellness policy will include drug testing.