wrestling / News
XFL Releases FAQs On Website: Wellness Policy, When Games Will Take Place
– The XFL has released an FAQ list on their official website discussing their drug testing plans and more. The full FAQ is below:
* Why is the XFL launching?
An opportunity exists to reimagine America’s favorite sport by putting fans at the center, while leveraging a changing media landscape and evolving consumer viewing behavior.
* Who owns and runs the XFL?
Vince McMahon is personally funding this venture through Alpha Entertainment, a new private entity.
* Will teams be owned by the league or will teams be owned and run by independent entities?
The new XFL is a single entity structure with plans for eight teams at launch, all of which will be owned by the league.
* When is the XFL launching?
The new XFL is scheduled to launch in early 2020.
* Where will teams be located?
The selection of cities will take place over the coming months, and a mix of major and mid-major markets in all regions of the U.S. are possibilities.
* Have team nicknames been determined?
Team identities and logos will be revealed after cities are selected.
* When will games be played?
Games are being planned for Sundays.
* How many games will be played? What’s the postseason structure?
Plans include each team playing a 10-game regular season, with a postseason consisting of two semifinal games followed by a championship game.
* How big will team rosters be?
Active rosters will have approximately 40 players.
* What will players’ salary structure look like?
The players’ salary structure is still in development, but players will be paid to play, and paid more to win.
* Will there be testing for illicit drugs and PEDs?
The XFL’s comprehensive player health and wellness policy will include drug testing.