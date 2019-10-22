XFL Releases Full Schedule for 2020 Season

– The XFL has released its full schedule for the league’s upcoming return and 2020 season. The 79-day season will start on Saturday, February 8 with the DC Defenders against the Seattle Dragons on ABC at 2:00 pm EST. There will also be a match between Los Angeles Wildcats vs. the Houston Roughnecks at 5:00 pm EST on FOX.

The league is divided into two four-team divisions of East and West. They are divided into the XFL East, which includes

the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West division features Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

Each XFL team is going to host five home games, and they will play a schedule that has a home-and-home series against division rivals. Then, there will be one game against each team in the other division. Every game will be broadcast live on national television. 25 games will be broadcast on ABC and FOX. The regular season will feature four games on each week.

After the regular season, the top two teams in each division will face each other for the right to play for the league championship on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN. The East final match will be on Saturday, April 18 at 3:00 pm EST on FOX, and the West final will be on Sunday, April 19 at 3:00 pm EST on ESPN. The first-place team in each division will be the one to host its respective division final.

Tickets for the games will be available to purchase for the general public via Ticketmaster on Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 am local time each XFL city.