XFL Reveals New League Uniforms (Video)

XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

– XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia and St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht appeared on ESPN SportsCenter today to reveal the new XFL uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season. You can check out the video reveal below:

