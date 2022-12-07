wrestling / News
XFL Reveals New League Uniforms (Video)
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
– XFL Chairwoman and Owner Dany Garcia and St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht appeared on ESPN SportsCenter today to reveal the new XFL uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season. You can check out the video reveal below:
