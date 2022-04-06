wrestling / News

XFL Reveals New Logo & Gear, Preview for Latest Reboot

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
XFL New Logo 2020 Image Credit: XFL, Redbird Capital

– Yesterday, new XFL owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia were teasing the reveal for the new vision and direction for the latest iteration of the football league. The XFL today revealed the league’s new logo, along with the opening of the new gear shop.

You can check out the new logo for the upcoming relaunch of the XFL below, along with a preview. The XFL is slated for its latest relaunch later in 2023.

The Rock tweeted on today’s reveal, “Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG! #XFL2023”

