XFL Reveals New Logo & Gear, Preview for Latest Reboot

– Yesterday, new XFL owners Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia were teasing the reveal for the new vision and direction for the latest iteration of the football league. The XFL today revealed the league’s new logo, along with the opening of the new gear shop.

You can check out the new logo for the upcoming relaunch of the XFL below, along with a preview. The XFL is slated for its latest relaunch later in 2023.

The Rock tweeted on today’s reveal, “Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams – we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG! #XFL2023”

A new era is coming. T-24 hours. pic.twitter.com/cVqUJxY00p — XFL (@XFL2023) April 5, 2022

TOMORROW we reveal the beginning of our @XFL2023’s new vision, direction & CULTURE. The new X intersection of dreams x opportunities. For players, fans – all of us. I’m ready.

I know you are too.

Let’s play some football. ~dj@DanyGarciaCo#RedBirdCapital#XFL2023 🏈@acdc pic.twitter.com/cmzRbF1W8T — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 5, 2022

We couldn't wait for the future, so we built it ourselves. Tomorrow’s league starts today.#XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/ZGFEOe8zcp — XFL (@XFL2023) April 6, 2022