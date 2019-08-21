XFL Reveals New Team Names and Logos

– The revived version of the XFL officially revealed the league’s new team names and logos for all eight XFL franchises. You can check out the full reveal video from earlier today below.

Here’s the full list of team names and home fields:

* Dallas Renegades (Globe Life Park)

* DC Defenders (Audi Field)

* Houston Roughnecks (TDECU Stadium)

* LA Wildcats (Stubhud Center)

* New York Guardians (Metlife Stadium in New Jersey)

* Seattle Dragons (Century Link Field)

* St. Louis Battlehawks (The Dome at America’s Center)

* Tampa Bay Vipers (Raymond James Stadium)

The XFL is slated to return on ABC and FOX on February 8, 2020. Games will also air on ESPN, ESPN 2, FOX Sports 1 and FS2.