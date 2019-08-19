wrestling / News
XFL Appears To Sign NFL Quarterback Ryan Mallett
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
It looks like the XFL has signed former NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett. Mallett posted about the news on Instagram, sharing an invite letter from XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck which he appears to have accepted.
This news follows the announcement that the XFL has signed Landry Jones, another high-profile former NFL quarterback.
Mallett has been with the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL, throwing for nine touchdowns in his NFL career.
The XFL draft is set for October. The league’s eight teams will each select 70 players.
The XFL season is set to begin in February of 2020.
