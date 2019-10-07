XFL Season Ticket Selection Process Kicks Off Tomorrow

– The season ticket selection process will begin for the XFL on Tuesday. XFL News Hub reports that season ticket holders have received a notification telling them that the process kicks off tomorrow for the 2020 season at 11 AM ET, with ticket pricing set to be announced just before selection time.

The email notes:

The drive to 2020 is underway and it’s almost time to select your seats for all of the fast, fun DC Defenders action!

Below, you’ll find the date and time for your personal opportunity to select your seats at Audi Field. The process will take place online through My DC Defenders Account Manager starting on:

* Tuesday, October 8th at 11:00 AM

Here are some tips to help with the seat-selection process:

* A desktop computer will provide the optimal ticket selection experience.

* Please be sure Flash is enabled in your web browser.

* Available seats will display on an easy-to-understand map. All you have to do is select your preferred seating location.

* Please make sure the number of season tickets you select matches the number of deposits you’ve placed. If you would like to purchase additional seats, please call us at XXX-XXX-XXXX.

* If you are unable to log in at your scheduled time (noted above), you still will be able to take part in the seat selection process after your appointment time.

* Please have your credit card handy before starting the selection process.

* We will announce season ticket pricing just before your selection time.

* If you need any assistance or have questions, dedicated Experience Managers are standing by and can be reached at XXX-XXX-XXXX.

If you haven’t done so already, please visit the My DC Defenders Account Manager site and follow the instructions below to set up a password for your account:

* Visit My DC Defenders Account Manager.

* Click Forgot Password? and enter your email address.

* You will then receive an email with a link to set up a new password.

* Please be sure to check your spam folder if an email is not received promptly.

* We can’t wait to welcome you to Audi Field. From the front office to the sidelines, and in the community, our entire organization is united by one common goal – to add a championship chapter to this storied city.

Let’s go DC Defenders!