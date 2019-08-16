XFL Signs Former NFL Quarterback Landry Jones

– The XFL has announced the signing of Landry Jones to the league. Per the announcement, he will play for one of the XFL’s eight teams.

Landry Jones is a former University of Oklahoma standout and quarterback for the Pittsburgh Stealers. You can check out the full announcement from the league below. The plan is for the XFL to sign seven other lead quarterbacks before an upcoming player draft in October. Each team’s head coach will then pick a quarterback before the draft:

Landry Jones has signed with the XFL. The former University of Oklahoma standout and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will play for one of the XFL’s eight teams. “We’re excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback,” said XFL Commissioner and CEO, Oliver Luck. “He’s an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL.” “I’m looking forward to joining the XFL and playing the game I love,” said Jones. “I can’t wait to suit-up.” Jones spent six seasons in the National Football League with the Pittsburgh Steelers and stints with the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Artesia, New Mexico native attended the University of Oklahoma (2009-12), where he set Big 12 Conference records in passing yards (16,646), completions (1,388) and touchdown passes (123). As a senior, Jones earned All-Big 12 second-team honors. In 2010, he won the Sammy Baugh Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate passer. The XFL will sign seven other leading quarterbacks before its inaugural player draft in October and each team’s Head Coach will select their quarterback just prior to the draft. Details about the draft will be shared at a later date.

The league is slated to return in February 2020.