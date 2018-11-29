Quantcast

 

Various News: XFL Team Announcements Coming December 5th, NJPW Gets South Korean TV Deal, Jim Cornette Graphic Novel Coming in August 2019

November 29, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The XFL announced that they will make a major announcement on December 5th and will reveal all eight teams playing in the inaugural season of the reboot.

– NJPW announced this week that they will be airing every Sunday in South Korea on FX. The show will air past matches from 9PM to 11PM.

– The Jim Cornette Presents: Behind the Curtain – Real Pro Wrestling Stories graphic novel by Cornette and Brandon Easton will be officially released on August 6th, 2019.

