Various News: XFL Team Announcements Coming December 5th, NJPW Gets South Korean TV Deal, Jim Cornette Graphic Novel Coming in August 2019

– The XFL announced that they will make a major announcement on December 5th and will reveal all eight teams playing in the inaugural season of the reboot.

The wait is almost over! This coming Wednesday, Dec. 5, we unveil our eight cities and the venues we will play in for our inaugural season in 2020. 🎥 Watch LIVE at Noon ET on https://t.co/hAlDLJuvRV or right here on Twitter! #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/3AW9J2Qe9x — XFL (@xfl2020) November 29, 2018

– NJPW announced this week that they will be airing every Sunday in South Korea on FX. The show will air past matches from 9PM to 11PM.

– The Jim Cornette Presents: Behind the Curtain – Real Pro Wrestling Stories graphic novel by Cornette and Brandon Easton will be officially released on August 6th, 2019.