XFL Team Names & Logos To Be Announced On Monday
October 30, 2022 | Posted by
The XFL is set to announce the league’s team names and logos tomorrow. The rebooted football league has announced that the names and logos for all eight teams will be revealed on Monday morning at 8 AM ET on their social media channels and XFL.com.
The league, which is set to launch next year, is owned by a consortium led by The Rock & Dani Garcia.
