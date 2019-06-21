XFL Teams Up With American National Combines

The XFL has announced that they have teamed up with the American National Combines to organize and manage the on-field operations during the XFL Summer Showcase events. Here’s a press release:

Newport Beach, CA., June 15, 2019 – American National Combines, led by former NFL executive and founder of the NFL Regional and Super Regional Combines, Stephen Austin, has been hired by the new XFL to develop, organize and manage on-field operations of the league’s eight Summer Showcases.

XFL Summer Showcases are by-invitation-only workouts for players to display their skills before XFL head coach/general manages, assistant coaches, player development staff, and league personnel.

Each Showcase will feature approximately 100 athletes that ANC will take through several hours of combine athletic training, position drills and one-on-one competition. Following the conclusion of the Showcases, XFL league staff and coaches will determine which of the athletes will be part of the league’s pre-draft player pool. The XFL draft will take place in the Fall of 2019.

The league’s ANC produces workouts will be in each of the league’s eight home markets; Dallas (June 7); Houston (June 8); New Jersey (June 14), Washington, D.C. (June 15); Seattle (June 21); Long Beach, Calif. (June 22); and St. Louis (July 13).