XFL Teams With NFL Alumni Academy In Exclusive Partnership

The XFL has joined an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy to expand player development opportunities. The football league issued a press release announcing that they’re teaming with the academy, which provides additional development for the top-graded free agent players released from NFL training camps.

You can see the full announcement below:

XFL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NFL ALUMNI ACADEMY

Partnership combines scouting and training resources to expand player development opportunities

NFL Alumni Academy players to automatically receive XFL contract at the end of each season

The XFL today announced it has entered an exclusive partnership with the NFL Alumni Academy, an elite in-season training program for “NFL Ready” players led by former NFL coaches and players. Together, the XFL and the NFL Alumni Academy will enhance the football ecosystem by combining their scouting and training expertise to develop the next best players in the game and offer more opportunities to play professional football.

“This is a monumental partnership not only for the XFL, but for the entire football ecosystem,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “The NFL Alumni Academy has found great success over the past two years training and mentoring up-and-coming players, many of whom have gone on to play in the NFL, and we are collaborating to create another avenue of opportunity for players to showcase their talent. We are completely aligned in our player-centric philosophy and we’re eager to continue to explore the bounds of this partnership.”

The XFL and the NFL Alumni Academy will work together to identify the highest caliber players to train at the NFL Alumni Academy, leveraging combined resources and expertise to seek quality talent. Upon completion of the NFL Alumni Academy at the end of the NFL season, each player will automatically receive an opt-in contract with the XFL. The goal of this partnership is to enhance the entire football ecosystem by extending player cycles and expanding professional playing opportunities that are also complementary with the NFL season and off-season.

“What makes a league successful is its players, which is why we take a holistic approach to player development at the NFL Alumni Academy, ensuring they have skills and resources needed to excel both on and off the field,” said Dean Dalton, Executive Director at NFL Alumni Academy. “We are really excited for this strategic partnership with the XFL, which will have a positive ripple-effect across the entire football landscape.” Dalton added. “We want to thank our marketing agency, WaV Sports and Entertainment, for bringing The NFL Alumni Academy and XFL together for this unique initiative”

The NFL Alumni Academy develops and trains the top available free-agent football players during the NFL season in preparation to sign an in-season contract with NFL teams looking to replace 500+ active roster players lost each season due to injury. The Academy has successfully placed players on NFL team rosters each season. Entering its third season in 2022, the NFL Alumni Academy is increasing the number of players and expanding the positions welcomed into its program, providing even more players the opportunity to train at the highest level. In addition to providing an elite football training forum, the NFL Alumni Academy offers off-field development opportunities including life skills, cognitive training, and mind-body wellness programs.