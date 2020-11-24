XFL Thanks Fans in Email, Promises Announcements To Come

The XFL has issued a statement to fans thanking them for their support and promising “announcements and engagements” to come. PWInsider reports that the XFL issued the following statement from owners Dani Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Jeffrey Pollack:

TO OUR BELOVED FANS OF THE XFL –

Thanksgiving is one of our favorite times of the year because it provides an opportunity to take inventory of all the great things in our lives. And YOU—our amazing XFL family—are surely at the top of our list!

We are so thankful to be stewards of a brand that people love, that gives you reason to root so hard your sides hurt, to jump to your feet no matter where you are in support of your favorite player and team. It’s a sense of pride that’s unmatched, and we’re filled with the greatest joy and appreciation that you’ve welcomed us to be a part of it.

We are working hard to bring you a league of culture, dedication, and passion among our players, coaches, and cities. No one will outwork us, and that includes everything we do—from fan engagement, to the merchandise, to the type of coaches and players we welcome, all the way to the cities in which we dig our cleats in.

This last year has been one of the most challenging and unprecedented periods we’ve all experienced, but it’s the 4th quarter, 4th down, with 2021 inches away, and we have so many exciting announcements and engagements coming down the road. We’re wishing you and your families good health and peace as we turn the page together.

For the Love of Football,

Dwayne Johnson, Dani Garcia, Jeffrey Pollack