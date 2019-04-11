XFL To Have One, Two and Three Point Conversions After Touchdowns

In an interview with Pro Football Talk (via Wrestling Inc), XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck revealed that the revamped football league will give teams the option for one, two and three point conversions after touchdowns. They are hoping to distance themselves from both the NFL and the recently shuttered AAF.

On extra point attempts, teams can go for a one-point conversion from the 2-yard line, a two-point conversion from the 5-yard line or a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line. That means a touchdown and PAT could give a team anywhere from six to nine points. All conversion attempts would be from scrimmage plays and not kicking attempts. They considered having the three-point conversion one the 15-yard line, but thought defense would have too much of an advantage.

Luck said: “We literally have a nine-point touchdown. We think that’s valuable because teams that historically are down by let’s say three scores, well guess what, if it’s a 16-point or a 17-point differential, you’re really looking at a two-score game theoretically.”

There will also be overtime rules similar to soccer or a hockey shootout. Each offense will get five attempts to score from the five-yard line with one point for each score. If the defense forces a turnover, the defense gets one point. Both teams’ offenses and defenses will be on the field at the same time and lined up in opposite endzones. They will then alternate during the five attempts. This is being tested during the spring league.

The XFL launches in 2020.