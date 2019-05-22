XFL To Host Eight Summer Showcases

The XFL has released a new video in which Commissioner Oliver Luck and Doug Whaley announced a new tryout system called the Summer Showcase, which will include 7-on-7 work. It will be invite-only with no open tryouts. Players invited will include NFL, CFL and college players. The combine happens on the following dates:

* June 7th: Arlington, TX

* June 8th: Houston, TX

* June 14th: Montclair, NJ

* June 15th: Springfield, VA

* June 21st: Long Beach, CA

* June 22nd: Seattle, WA

* June 29th: Tampa Bay, FL

* July 13th: Earth City, MO

There will be an open application for college players who may be interested, with paperwork filled on the XFL website. When approved, the athletes can attend showcases and participate in all activities. Some activities include one on ones with former NFL players, a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. The players’ testing results will be shared through the XFL and NFL, and the tryout will not affect college eligibility.

The first season begins a few days after the Super Bowl in 2020 and will air on multiple Disney and FOX stations.